Body of drowned youth found from canal

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The body of the young man who drowned while bathing in the canal in Gujranwala was found after a long rescue operation on Friday.

According to sources of Rescue 1122, a day ago, Madh Ali, son of Jilani, 18 years old, from Miran G Town Ratta Jhal, was bathing in the Upper Chanab canal and drowned accidentally.

On receiving the information, the rescue operation team reached the spot and started the search operation, which was stopped after dark, while the search operation was resumed the next day, during which the body of the deceased was found, and handed over to the heirs.

