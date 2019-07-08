Body Of Drowned Youth Recovered From Sandspit
Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:34 PM
The body of a 22-year-old youth Dawood son of Aziz, resident of Nazimbad has been recovered in a search operation by the lifeguards nearby a hut 99 Sandspit, said Station Officer, Emergency and Rescue Centre (ERC) Hawksbay - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), on Monday
The lifeguards had successfully saved another youth namely Usman 17, from drowning nearby Hawksbay here, who was disappeared along with Dawood, he said.