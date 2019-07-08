Body of drowned youth recovered from Sandspit

The body of a 22-year-old youth Dawood son of Aziz, resident of Nazimbad has been recovered in a search operation by the lifeguards nearby a hut 99 Sandspit, said Station Officer, Emergency and Rescue Centre (ERC) Hawksbay - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The body of a 22-year-old youth Dawood son of Aziz, resident of Nazimbad has been recovered in a search operation by the lifeguards nearby a hut 99 Sandspit , said Station Officer, Emergency and Rescue Centre (ERC) Hawksbay - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), on Monday.

The lifeguards had successfully saved another youth namely Usman 17, from drowning nearby Hawksbay here, who was disappeared along with Dawood, he said.