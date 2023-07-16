Open Menu

Body Of Drowning Girl Recovered From Chenab River

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Body of drowning girl recovered from Chenab river

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 has recovered the body of a teenage girl who drowned in river Chenab while taking pictures near Moza Bait Qaiser yesterday.

According to Rescue officials, a 12 years old girl Sidra Bibi d/o Muhammad Ishaq resident of Basti Bait Qaiser drowned in the river Chenab while taking pictures.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a search operation and stopped the operation due to darkness.

After resuming operation the other day Rescue 1122 recovered the body.

