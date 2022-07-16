Body of drowning kid recovered from Taleeri canal

The body of a kid was recovered on Saturday who had drowned into canal after felling down while crossing the bridge near Bangla stop mouza Long Kharkan bridge

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The body of a kid was recovered on Saturday who had drowned into canal after felling down while crossing the bridge near Bangla stop mouza Long Kharkan bridge.

According to Rescue officials, a seven years old kid namely Junaid Ahmad s/o Muhammad Mumtaz fell down into Taleeri canal while crossing the bridge made with date trees near Bangla stop mouza Long Kharkan bridge yesterday evening.

The parents and local people searched for the kid but could not succeed.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue downing team rushed to the spot and started rescue operation and fished out the body after eight hours struggle hard and line search.

The body was handed over to the heirs.