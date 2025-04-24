Body of drug addict found

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Rescue-1122 and the local police found body of an alleged drug-addict on roadside in Maqbool Colony area in the city.

The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 and the local police said that they received information that a man had been spotted in conscious state on roadside in Maqbool Colony in the city.

“The rescuers’ team along with ambulance team reached the scene and found the man dead,” they said.

According to Primary investigation conducted by the Rescue 1122 and the police, it was body of allegedly a 40-years-old drug addicted person. The deceased belonged to Mahajar Colony of the city. Later, the body was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.