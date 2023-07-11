Body of elderly woman found

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The body of an elderly woman was found at a graveyard located on Ahmed Din Khan Road in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Tuesday.

Police sources said that 77-year-old Jan Bibi- a native of Islampura Lub Meel village came to offer prayers at the local graveyard of some relatives buried there where she received a heart attack and died.

Later some passersby spotted her body and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The preliminary medical examination found no wounds or marks on her body. Later her body was handed over to the heirs after fulfilling legal requirements.