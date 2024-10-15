Body Of Elderly Woman Found
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A woman's corpse was recovered near Head Sikandri Nala in Basti Sialanwali, here on Tuesday.
The Rescue Control Room received a call of an elderly woman's body. A rescue team rushed the site and found the elderly woman dead body.
According to the rescue , the woman had mental health issues and had been begging in the area for the past month.
