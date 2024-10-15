Open Menu

Body Of Elderly Woman Found

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Body of elderly woman found

A woman's corpse was recovered near Head Sikandri Nala in Basti Sialanwali, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A woman's corpse was recovered near Head Sikandri Nala in Basti Sialanwali, here on Tuesday.

The Rescue Control Room received a call of an elderly woman's body. A rescue team rushed the site and found the elderly woman dead body.

According to the rescue , the woman had mental health issues and had been begging in the area for the past month.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to Nishtar Hospital.

Related Topics

Dead SITE Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs 8. ..

PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs 8.471b

3 minutes ago
 Over Rs 1.6m fine imposed on 564 shopkeepers for p ..

Over Rs 1.6m fine imposed on 564 shopkeepers for profiteering

43 minutes ago
 Ch Ghulam Rasool elected Divisional Cycling Associ ..

Ch Ghulam Rasool elected Divisional Cycling Association's general secretary

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to expand new avenues of cooperat ..

Pakistan desires to expand new avenues of cooperation with Kyrgyz Republic: PM

43 minutes ago
 Food security can be ensured by promoting pulses c ..

Food security can be ensured by promoting pulses cultivation: Dr Khalid

43 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA University celebrates Global achievemen ..

Sukkur IBA University celebrates Global achievements

48 minutes ago
Sufficient floor's quantity available in district: ..

Sufficient floor's quantity available in district: DFC

48 minutes ago
 Soft speed humps to be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumr ..

Soft speed humps to be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover

52 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 v ..

ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 violence cases

52 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews revenue recovery, KPIs target

Commissioner reviews revenue recovery, KPIs target

52 minutes ago
 Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts ..

Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts Association President

52 minutes ago
 Breast cancer awareness seminar held at DINAR hosp ..

Breast cancer awareness seminar held at DINAR hospital

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan