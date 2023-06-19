Body of ex-minister placed in mortuary

The dead body of former provincial minister Mir Manzoor Panhwer has been placed in the mortuary of a private hospital here till the arrival of his younger son from the United States

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The dead body of former provincial minister Mir Manzoor Panhwer has been placed in the mortuary of a private hospital here till the arrival of his younger son from the United States.

According to family sources, the body of the deceased will be transported to his native village Mir Asgar Panhwer near Jacobabad after the arrival of his son Mir Suleman Panhwer from abroad on Tuesday, and laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard after offering funeral prayer.