Body Of Female Lawyer Recovered From Canal In Hafizabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The body of a female lawyer who went missing from the Nawab Town area here was recovered from a canal in Hafizabad on Sunday.
According to the police, Saira's body was wrapped in a sack, which made it difficult to identify.
An FIR regarding the disappearance of Saira Advocate was registered at the Nawab Town police station in Lahore on the complaint of her sister Ayesha, while the Hafizabad police had buried the body after registering an FIR after the body was found and could not be identified.
Lahore police left for Hafizabad as soon as they received the information and started an investigation. Saira had married Bilal some time ago. The police said that investigations are ongoing on various aspects and the real facts of the murder will come out soon.
