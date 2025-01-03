Body Of Female Worker Found From Canal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 07:57 PM
Body of a female mill worker was found from a canal in the area of Chak Jhumra police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Body of a female mill worker was found from a canal in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.
Police spokesman said here on Friday that Abida Bibi (45) wife of Nazar Hussain resident of Mohallah islam Pur was working in a local mills and she went missing on Thursday night under mysterious circumstances.
However, on Friday evening, her body was found from a canal near Chak Jhumra and the police dispatched the corpse to mortuary fro postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
IWMI hosts training workshop on water accounting, resource assessment in Peshawa ..
Poland bars Hungarian envoy from EU presidency opening
Frenchman Castera plots roadmap for Dakar success
British novelist David Lodge dies aged 89
Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan 25; Usman Wazir
Steering Committee reinforces commitment for equipping youth with skills
Azma Bokhari criticises PTI, highlights govt's achievements
Govt fully active to protect farmers’ rights: AC
Body of female worker found from canal
Uraan Pakistan to pave path for economic prosperity with revolutionary plans: Ik ..
PSX stays bullish, gains 467 more points
SAU VC announces establishment of Bio-Saline Center to address land salinity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IWMI hosts training workshop on water accounting, resource assessment in Peshawar7 minutes ago
-
Steering Committee reinforces commitment for equipping youth with skills4 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari criticises PTI, highlights govt's achievements4 minutes ago
-
Govt fully active to protect farmers’ rights: AC2 minutes ago
-
Body of female worker found from canal2 minutes ago
-
Uraan Pakistan to pave path for economic prosperity with revolutionary plans: Ikhtiar Wali2 minutes ago
-
SAU VC announces establishment of Bio-Saline Center to address land salinity3 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police rescues three kidnapped persons22 minutes ago
-
Kohat administration cracks down on encroachment22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest key suspect in child abduction case50 minutes ago
-
Over 31,000 penalized for traffic violations by ITP in December50 minutes ago
-
Fazl stresses dialogue, says its key to strengthening democracy50 minutes ago