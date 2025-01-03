Body of female worker found from canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Body of a female mill worker was found from a canal in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that Abida Bibi (45) wife of Nazar Hussain resident of Mohallah islam Pur was working in a local mills and she went missing on Thursday night under mysterious circumstances.

However, on Friday evening, her body was found from a canal near Chak Jhumra and the police dispatched the corpse to mortuary fro postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.