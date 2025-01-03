Open Menu

Body Of Female Worker Found From Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 07:57 PM

Body of female worker found from canal

Body of a female mill worker was found from a canal in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Body of a female mill worker was found from a canal in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that Abida Bibi (45) wife of Nazar Hussain resident of Mohallah islam Pur was working in a local mills and she went missing on Thursday night under mysterious circumstances.

However, on Friday evening, her body was found from a canal near Chak Jhumra and the police dispatched the corpse to mortuary fro postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

