UrduPoint.com

Body Of Former Minister's Son In Mortuary Till Arrival Of Sibling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Body of former minister's son in mortuary till arrival of sibling

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The dead body of former provincial minister Mir Manzoor Panhwer has been placed in a mortuary of private hospital till the arrival of his younger son from United States of America (USA).

According to family sources, the funeral prayer of the legendary chieftain Mir Manzoor will be held at his native village Mir Asgar Panhwer near Jacobabad after arrival of his son Mir Suleman Panhwer from abroad on Tuesday.

The body of the deceased will be transported to Jacobabad for burial where he will be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in village Mir Asgar Panhwer.

Related Topics

USA Dead United States Jacobabad Prayer Family From

Recent Stories

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal ..

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal Khawar's plastic surgery cont ..

8 seconds ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those i ..

Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those involved in sending people abro ..

11 minutes ago
 Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in ..

Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in holy city of Madina Munawwara ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says ..

Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says Javed Miandad

1 hour ago
 Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.