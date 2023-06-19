(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The dead body of former provincial minister Mir Manzoor Panhwer has been placed in a mortuary of private hospital till the arrival of his younger son from United States of America (USA).

According to family sources, the funeral prayer of the legendary chieftain Mir Manzoor will be held at his native village Mir Asgar Panhwer near Jacobabad after arrival of his son Mir Suleman Panhwer from abroad on Tuesday.

The body of the deceased will be transported to Jacobabad for burial where he will be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in village Mir Asgar Panhwer.