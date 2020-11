(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Body of a young girl was found from fields in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby witnessed a body lying in the fields outside Chak No.66-JJB and informed the police.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary.

Further investigation was under way.