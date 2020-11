(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The body of a girl was recovered from a canal near Bernala police post on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, people spotted the body floating in Jhang branch canal near Pull Dingrooand informed the Rescue 1122.

A team of rescuers reached and fished out the body which was handed over to Barnala police post.