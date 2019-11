Police on Monday found the body of an unidentified girl from the fields near village Kingra in jurisdiction of Sabzpir Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Police on Monday found the body of an unidentified girl from the fields near village Kingra in jurisdiction of Sabzpir Police Station

Sources said locals informed the police about the body. Police said apparently the deceased was in her early 20s. There was no mark of torture on the body. Police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.