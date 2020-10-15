Body of girl found in Sihala area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday found a body of girl from a room nearby Sihala railway crossing.

According to police, 23-year girl has been identified as Memoona daughter of Muhammad Farooq.

Further investigation is underway to know whether it is a murder or suicide.

The body has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem following which the cause of death can be ascertained, police said.