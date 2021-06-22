Body of girl recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The body of a girl was recovered from a canal from the Lundianwala police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said some passersby spotted a sack floating on surface of water in the canal and informed the police. The police fished out the sack and recovered the body of agirl who was later on identified as Shazia of Chak No 624-GB.

The police sent the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.