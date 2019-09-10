Body of girl recovered from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::A mutilated body of a young girl was recovered from a canal at Sargodha Road in the area of Nishatabad police station here Tuesday.

Police said that some passersby witnessed a female corpse floating on the surface of water in Jhang Branch Canal near Dingro Bridge at Sargodha Road and informed the police.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

The corpse was of 20-year-old girl, however the cause of her death could be known after lab report, police added.