Body Of Girl Recovered In Multan
Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:31 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019) The police here on Saturday recovered the body of a girl from a compound near Peer Colony.
The police said bullets were also found from the spot while 14-year-old victim was appeared to be burnt after sprinkling petrol.
The police shifted the body to morgue and started inquiry.