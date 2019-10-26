Body of girl recovered in Multan

The police here on Saturday recovered the body of a girl from a compound near Peer Colony

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019) The police here on Saturday recovered the body of a girl from a compound near Peer Colony.

The police said bullets were also found from the spot while 14-year-old victim was appeared to be burnt after sprinkling petrol.

The police shifted the body to morgue and started inquiry.