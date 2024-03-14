Body of hotel servant recovered from drain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The body of a hotel servant was recovered from a sewerage drain in the area of Balochni police station after 10 days of his missing.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that 10-year-old Umar Farooq, son of Ghulam Ghaus of Chak No. 55-RB Burj, was working as servant in a hotel near Gattwala in the area of Madina Town police station, from where he went missing under mysterious circumstances on March 4, 2024.

However, after 10 days of his missing, a corpse was recovered from sewerage drain near Chak No. 62-RB, which was later on identified as ill-fated Umar Farooq.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali took notice and directed the SP Madina Division to probe the matter and submit report at the earliest. A special police team was constituted which started investigation on scientific lines to trace the real culprits of abduction-cum-murder case, he added.