Open Menu

Body Of Hotel Servant Recovered From Drain

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Body of hotel servant recovered from drain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The body of a hotel servant was recovered from a sewerage drain in the area of Balochni police station after 10 days of his missing.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that 10-year-old Umar Farooq, son of Ghulam Ghaus of Chak No. 55-RB Burj, was working as servant in a hotel near Gattwala in the area of Madina Town police station, from where he went missing under mysterious circumstances on March 4, 2024.

However, after 10 days of his missing, a corpse was recovered from sewerage drain near Chak No. 62-RB, which was later on identified as ill-fated Umar Farooq.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali took notice and directed the SP Madina Division to probe the matter and submit report at the earliest. A special police team was constituted which started investigation on scientific lines to trace the real culprits of abduction-cum-murder case, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Hotel Muhammad Ali March From

Recent Stories

No further increase in circular debt at close of y ..

No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik

32 minutes ago
 Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Kh ..

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif

40 minutes ago
 PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

1 hour ago
 realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

3 hours ago
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

3 hours ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

3 hours ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

3 hours ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan