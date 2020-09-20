Body of Indian army soldier found in Jammu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The body of an Indian army soldier with a bullet injury on his head was found in a camp on the outskirts of Jammu in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). According to Kashmir Media Service Havaldar Harvinder Singh (36), a resident of Punjab, was found dead at Rakh Muthi camp in Jourian area of Jammu.

A police official said that preliminary investigations suggest the soldier took his own life with his service rifle. The body was handed over to his unit after completion of legal formalities and further investigation was on, he added.