Body of Kashmiri youth recovered from River Panjkora

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) ::The body of a bakery worker who died after drowning in River Panjkora was recovered by Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 Dir Lower, a worker of Kashmiri Bakery in Timergara, named Nadeem Shah of Muzaffarabad, aged 18 to 19 years, had drowned while taking bath in River Panjkora in Timergara area.

The workers of Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense after long efforts retrieved his body from the river and shifted it to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Timergara for medico-legal formalities.