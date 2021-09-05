UrduPoint.com

Body Of Kid Recovered From River Chenab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Body of kid recovered from river Chenab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered the body of drowned teenager kid who had drowned into River Chenab along with another kid while having bath on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, two teenager kids Farooq and Hussnain, residents of Mouza Kundrala who were drowned into the River Chenab while taking bath a day ago.

The locals managed to recover body of 11 years old kid Farooq s/o Muhammad Buksh with self-help but they failed to recover another kid. Rescue teams started search operation for other drowning kid but could not find out.

Rescue team on Sunday morning started again the search operation and recovered the body of 12 years old Muhammad Hussain s/o Ghulam Qasim and handed over to his heirs.

