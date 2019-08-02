Body of kidnapped girl recovered in Sialkot

Police on Friday recovered the body of a kidnapped girl from Gohadpur area in the jurisdiction of Muradpur police station

According to police, Khalida Parveen lodged a report with the police that Adil and Waqas had kidnapped her daughter Farha (24) two months back.

On Thursday, the locals informed her that the body of her daughter had been found in the area. The girl was severely tortured to death with a sharp-edged weapon.

The police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.