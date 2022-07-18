Body of kidnapped labourer dug out from dysfunctional turbine borehole

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Body of a brick kiln worker, who was reported kidnapped few weeks ago, was dug out from a dysfunctional 13-inch diameter pipe fixed in an old borehole of a turbine, after six hours long struggle by rescuers in Gaggo Mandi area of Burewala, said a police spokesman on Monday.

According to details, kiln worker Shahbaz had gone missing on June 27, 2022 from his village Chak 377/eb and his father Munshi Masih had got FIR registered against Adeel Masih, William Masih, and an unknown person alleging that they had kidnapped his son.

Police arrested the accused and they confessed to have killed Shahbaz after kidnapping him over some monetary dispute. They disclosed they had threw his body in a dysfunctional 13-inch borehole of a turbine and had closed it by soil.

Rescue-1122 workers then reached the site and recovered the body. Police have incorporated murder charges in the FIR and further investigations were in progress.