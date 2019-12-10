Body of kidnapped' Levis official found in Kech, four still missing

The body of Levis official, who was among the five missing officials, has been found in Kech area of Dera Murad Jamali, sources said on Tuesday

Dera Murad Jamali (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) The body of Levis official, who was among the five missing officials, has been found in Kech area of Dera Murad Jamali, sources said on Tuesday.According to Levis officials, at least eight laborers had gone missing on December 3, 2019 after they resisted extorting by unknown assailants in Kech district of Balochistan.

The armed men were asking for money; however, when refused, they started shooting and injured a laborer as well, Levis officials said.There is suspicion that the official was dumped in Kech after killing him some other place.

Following the situation, fear and anxiety prevail among the local residents and the family members of the missing officials.Meanwhile, security of the officials working for different oil and gas exploring and engineering companies has also been increased.

It is pertinent to mention here that eight days have gone after missing of the Levis officials.

Last night, dead body of one of the officials was found dumped in Kech area and the rest of the officials were still missing.It is the first time in the history of the area that such incident had happened.

Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Division Javed Akhtar Mehmood said crackdowns were being launched in different areas of the province for the recovery of the missing officials. He said security on all major routes have been high alerted. The DC said security of engineers and other officials working for oil and gas exploring companies have also been enhanced.