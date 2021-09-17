Body of kidnapped man found from canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Body of a middle aged man was found from a local canal on Friday, three days after he was allegedly kidnapped from Mauza Daya Chowk in Sinawan town of tahsil Kot Addu, district Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue-1122, Habib Ullah (45) s/o Muhammad Rahman, r/o Chah Kamban Wala had left home few days ago but did not return. Later, his body, packed in a bag, was found from a canal.

Police have handed over the body to heirs after postmortem examination conducted at THQ hospital Kot Addu. SHO Sinawan Maraqib Hussain said, they have started investigations and added that accused would be arrested soon.