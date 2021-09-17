UrduPoint.com

Body Of Kidnapped Man Found From Canal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Body of kidnapped man found from canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Body of a middle aged man was found from a local canal on Friday, three days after he was allegedly kidnapped from Mauza Daya Chowk in Sinawan town of tahsil Kot Addu, district Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue-1122, Habib Ullah (45) s/o Muhammad Rahman, r/o Chah Kamban Wala had left home few days ago but did not return. Later, his body, packed in a bag, was found from a canal.

Police have handed over the body to heirs after postmortem examination conducted at THQ hospital Kot Addu. SHO Sinawan Maraqib Hussain said, they have started investigations and added that accused would be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Man Muzaffargarh Kot Addu From

Recent Stories

NUST holds STICKS - Strategic Talks on Innovation ..

NUST holds STICKS - Strategic Talks on Innovation & Commercialisation for Knowle ..

41 minutes ago
 Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

56 minutes ago
 E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third w ..

E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third wave hits

56 minutes ago
 CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police depa ..

CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police department

56 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia C ..

56 minutes ago
 New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'secur ..

New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons"

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.