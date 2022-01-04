Body of kidnapped rickshaw driver recovered

Body of a 14 years old rickshaw driver who was allegedly kidnapped a few days back was recovered from the fields near Tufailabad here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Body of a 14 years old rickshaw driver who was allegedly kidnapped a few days back was recovered from the fields near Tufailabad here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Adnan was a real clause driver whose uncle Abdul Latif in his application of FIR with Daneywala Police Station informed that the deceased was earning bread and butter for his ailing parents by running a rickshaw on a contract.

On December 30, Shoaib and Sajjad hired his rickshaw to bring passengers from Gago Mandi, but Adnan never returned home.

On January 3, body of Adnan was recovered by Gago Mandi police from the fields near Tufailabad which was handed over to heirs after autopsy.