UrduPoint.com

Body Of Kidnapped Rickshaw Driver Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Body of kidnapped rickshaw driver recovered

Body of a 14 years old rickshaw driver who was allegedly kidnapped a few days back was recovered from the fields near Tufailabad here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Body of a 14 years old rickshaw driver who was allegedly kidnapped a few days back was recovered from the fields near Tufailabad here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Adnan was a real clause driver whose uncle Abdul Latif in his application of FIR with Daneywala Police Station informed that the deceased was earning bread and butter for his ailing parents by running a rickshaw on a contract.

On December 30, Shoaib and Sajjad hired his rickshaw to bring passengers from Gago Mandi, but Adnan never returned home.

On January 3, body of Adnan was recovered by Gago Mandi police from the fields near Tufailabad which was handed over to heirs after autopsy.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver January December FIR From

Recent Stories

US Senator Rob Portman Says Quarantines After Test ..

US Senator Rob Portman Says Quarantines After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

3 minutes ago
 Audio leaks expose real face of PML-N leadership: ..

Audio leaks expose real face of PML-N leadership: Dr Shahzad Waseem

3 minutes ago
 AJK Cabinet approves recommendations on Kashmir De ..

AJK Cabinet approves recommendations on Kashmir Development Package

3 minutes ago
 Minsk Welcomes Joint Statement of Nuclear Five on ..

Minsk Welcomes Joint Statement of Nuclear Five on Avoiding Arms Race

3 minutes ago
 Citizens can call on toll free number to get infor ..

Citizens can call on toll free number to get information about health card facil ..

7 minutes ago
 DMCs to collect property tax under the LG Act-2021 ..

DMCs to collect property tax under the LG Act-2021: Murtaza Wahab

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.