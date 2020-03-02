UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of Late Boxer Usmanullah Khan Repatriated From Canada To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:20 AM

Body of late boxer Usmanullah Khan repatriated from Canada to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The body of late Olympian boxer Usmanullah Khan has been repatriated to Pakistan for burial in his hometown after he had died of brain tumor in Toronto.

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Toronto coordinated with the relevant Ontario Government departments, local funeral home, and PIA for the completion of formalities and meeting legal requirements for transportation of the national hero's body to Lahore, said a press release received here Monday.

On hearing the news of the boxer's demise, High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar, on the desire of the bereaving family, had instructed for expeditious completion of legal formalities to repatriate the body to Pakistan.

Earlier in Toronto, a large number of community members, along with the consul general and some of his family members, participated in funeral prayers of the late Usmanullah Khan.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Died Toronto Ontario Family Government PIA Boxer

Recent Stories

PML-N to challenge govt’s decision of denying ex ..

7 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

11 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.