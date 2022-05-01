Body of man found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :A body of missing citizen was found from canal in the area of Buchiana police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 45-year-old Abid Ali resident of Buchiana was missing from his house 4 days ago when he went out for a domestic work but not returned back.

The relatives searched him for a lot but in vain, however, they reported the matter to the area police.

The police after lodging a complaint started investigation and after hectic efforts found the body of missing citizen from Upper Gogera Branch canal near Buchiana.

The body was dispatched to the mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway, he added.