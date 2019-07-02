Body Of Man Found Hanging By A Tree
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:36 PM
The body of a middle-aged unidentified man was found hanging by a tree at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, local police said
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : The body of a middle-aged unidentified man was found hanging by a tree at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, local police said.
Whether he was killed or committed suicide, is yet to be investigated.
Police took the body into custody and started investigation after registering a case.