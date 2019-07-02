UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of Man Found Hanging By A Tree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:36 PM

Body of man found hanging by a tree

The body of a middle-aged unidentified man was found hanging by a tree at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, local police said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : The body of a middle-aged unidentified man was found hanging by a tree at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, local police said.

Whether he was killed or committed suicide, is yet to be investigated.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation after registering a case.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Suicide Man

Recent Stories

Row in Football ends soon, FIFA-AFC body to conduc ..

19 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

20 seconds ago

Indonesia to return 49 containers of waste to Euro ..

22 seconds ago

Edhi Foundation provides free treatment facilities ..

24 seconds ago

NHA seeks Rs 50 bln ADB loan to rehabilitate N-5 h ..

13 minutes ago

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) collects Rs ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.