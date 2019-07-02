Body of man found hanging by a tree

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : The body of a middle-aged unidentified man was found hanging by a tree at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, local police said.

Whether he was killed or committed suicide, is yet to be investigated.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation after registering a case.