Body Of Man Found Near Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:50 PM

Body of man found near Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Police on Sunday found a body of a man near City Police Station area of provincial capital .

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, police team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped near City Police Station.

The body was shifted to civil hospital for legal formalities where it was identified as Abdul Mateen s/o Muhammad Umar Kakar resident of Kharotabad area of Quetta.

Further investigation was underway.

