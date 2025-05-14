Body of man recovered from well

The mystery behind the recovery of a young man's body from a well in Khanewal remains unsolved. The deceased, 25-year-old Muhammad Saqib, a resident of Chak No. 118/10-R near Thatta Sadiqabad, had been missing for the past five days

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The mystery behind the recovery of a young man's body from a well in Khanewal remains unsolved. The deceased, 25-year-old Muhammad Saqib, a resident of Chak No. 118/10-R near Thatta Sadiqabad, had been missing for the past five days.

According to police sources, Saqib’s body was found in a tube well near the village on Monday.

Rescue 1122 and local police retrieved the body and shifted it to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahanian for post-mortem examination.

Following medical and legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family. Funeral prayers were offered in the village, and the deceased was laid to rest.

Police said the cause of death remains unknown and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.