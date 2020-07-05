UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of Man Tortured To Death Found

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Body of man tortured to death found

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The body of a man, apparently tortured to death, was found floating in a canal here on Sunday, according to the local police.

Police said some person(s) tortured to death a 30-year-old man, later identified as Ehtesham, and threw his body in a local canal near village Maanga, Pasrur tehsil.

Divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body and the police shifted it to a local hospital for autopsy.

More Stories From Pakistan

