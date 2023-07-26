Body of middle-aged man recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have recovered the dead body of a middle-aged man from the corner of the local colony, here.

The body seemed to be of a 28-year-old man who was found at Shadman Colony near Alipore bypass today's morning.

The cause of death could be miscellaneous as yet to be ascertained.

The body was shifted to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem and further medicolegal formalities.