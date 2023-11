MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Rescuers recovered a dead body of some middle-aged man from the local canal here Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, the body was found floating on the water surface.

"The cause of death is yet to be ascertained," the spokesman added.

The deceased was shifted to nearby hospital for medico-legal requirements.

Further probe was underway.