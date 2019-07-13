UrduPoint.com
Body Of Middled-age Man Found With Throat-slit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

Body of middled-age man found with throat-slit

Police have found body of middled-age man with throat-slit from fields near Indus Highway in jurisdiction of Gambila Police Station here on Saturday

Lakki Marwat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Police have found body of middled-age man with throat-slit from fields near Indus Highway in jurisdiction of Gambila Police Station here on Saturday.

Police have shifted the body to hospital after completing legal formalities.

The name and address (Zunair Salim caste Rajpoot Multan) of deceased is written on clothes of dead bodies.

Police have registered case and started further investigation.

