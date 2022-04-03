Body of minor boy found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Body of a minor boy was found from a sewerage nullah in the area of Batala Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that some passersby witnessed corpse of a minor boy floating on surface of water in a sewerage nullah near Abadi Chak No.224-RB Wazir Khan Wali and informed the Rescue 1122.

The rescue team fished out the corpse and handed it over to the area police for further investigation.