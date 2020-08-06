Body of minor boy found from canal

Body of a missing 12-year-old Nazir Ahmed was found from a local canal near Motra Daska tehsil, here on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Body of a missing 12-year-old Nazir Ahmed was found from a local canal near Motra Daska tehsil, here on Thursday.

Police said that some unknown accused allegedly kidnapped the child from Adda Pasruriyaan and killed him.

Accused threw his body into the canal to conceal the crime.

Local senior police officials said that the postmortem report of the child was still awaited.

Police have registered a case against unknown accused and started investigation.