UrduPoint.com

Body Of Minor Boy Found From Water Pond

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Body of minor boy found from water pond

Body of a minor boy was found from a water pond in the area of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Body of a minor boy was found from a water pond in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that some people witnessed corpse of a minor boy floating in water pond near Royal Palm Marque on Canal Road and informed the area police and Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 fished out the body which was identified as 6-year-old Ahmad resident of Shahkot.

According to parents of the ill-fated boy, he was missing from his house on Friday. "We searched him a lot but in vain. Therefore, we reportedly the incident to area police" they added.

The police shifted to corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Road Progress Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Senegalese Leader Says Compliance With UN Charter ..

Senegalese Leader Says Compliance With UN Charter Necessary for Russia-Ukraine T ..

3 minutes ago
 AIOU to set up 'Sahulat Centers' for resolving stu ..

AIOU to set up 'Sahulat Centers' for resolving students' complaints: Dr Nasir

43 seconds ago
 PM's talent hunt scheme provides an opportunity to ..

PM's talent hunt scheme provides an opportunity to the youth: Murtaza Abbassi

44 seconds ago
 Putin Says Russia Welcomes Balanced Approach of Af ..

Putin Says Russia Welcomes Balanced Approach of African Countries to Ukraine Con ..

46 seconds ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah winds up ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah winds up budget discussion

5 minutes ago
 Putin Says Will Exchange Views With African Delega ..

Putin Says Will Exchange Views With African Delegates on Results of Their Visit ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.