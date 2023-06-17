Body of minor boy found from water pond

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Body of a minor boy was found from a water pond in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that some people witnessed corpse of a minor boy floating in water pond near Royal Palm Marque on Canal Road and informed the area police and Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 fished out the body which was identified as 6-year-old Ahmad resident of Shahkot.

According to parents of the ill-fated boy, he was missing from his house on Friday. "We searched him a lot but in vain. Therefore, we reportedly the incident to area police" they added.

The police shifted to corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.