Body of minor girl recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 recovered a body of a minor girl from a canal near adda Khokhran at Shujabad road on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, local people informed about drowning of a minor girl namely Shumaila (4) daughter of Asif, resident of the same area. Rescue-1122 rushed to the site and recovered the body. Local police was investigating the incident.