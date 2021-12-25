UrduPoint.com

Body Of Minor Girl Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 04:56 PM

Body of minor girl recovered

Rescue-1122 recovered a body of a minor girl from a canal near adda Khokhran at Shujabad road on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 recovered a body of a minor girl from a canal near adda Khokhran at Shujabad road on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, local people informed about drowning of a minor girl namely Shumaila (4) daughter of Asif, resident of the same area. Rescue-1122 rushed to the site and recovered the body. Local police was investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Police Road Same SITE Shujabad From

Recent Stories

Christians celebrate Christmas day in Sialkot

Christians celebrate Christmas day in Sialkot

2 minutes ago
 Shaheed Syed Fawad Alisha football tournament conc ..

Shaheed Syed Fawad Alisha football tournament concludes

2 minutes ago
 At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Gree ..

At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece

2 minutes ago
 KP table tennis teams reach final of Inter-Provinc ..

KP table tennis teams reach final of Inter-Provincial TT Championship

15 minutes ago
 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated ..

145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated in Sialkot

15 minutes ago
 Road Accident Kills 15 in DRC - Reports

Road Accident Kills 15 in DRC - Reports

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.