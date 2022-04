Body of minor kid recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Corpse of a minor kid was recovered from Chah Bair Wala M.A Jinnah road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, they had recovered a body of eight years old kid namely Ahmad s/o Muhammad Kashif who was badly tortured before death.

The cause of death could not be cleared yet and the deceased kid was resident of Jehangirabad fertilizer factory area.