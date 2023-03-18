UrduPoint.com

Body Of Minor Missing Girl Recovered From Well

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Body of minor missing girl recovered from well

The body of a minor missing girl from Akhora Khattak was recovered from a well on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The body of a minor missing girl from Akhora Khattak was recovered from a well on Saturday.

The Control Room of the Rescue 1122 Nowshera has received information about the falling of a minor girl to a well in Mohallah Sheikhan, Akora Khattak.

After receiving information, a disaster management team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started recovery operation.

According to Rescue 1122, a four-year-old daughter of Ashraf Din was missing for the last four days and after a hectic search, a rescuer Hassan Khan, recovered the body of the girl from a well.

The teams of Rescue 1122 rushed the body of the minor girl in a Rescue Ambulance to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Nowshera.

