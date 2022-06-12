Body of minor recovered from canal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :A minor drowned later on Saturday into Lower Bari Doab canal due to a sudden slip while playing.

According to Rescue officials, a five-year-old kid namely Afzal s/o Adnan, r/o 19 Sharqi Bangla suddenly had fallen down into lower Bari Doab canal Kacha Khooh however the authorities managed to recover body on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 in its hectic search operation recovered the body near from Jehania and shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital Jehania.