Body Of Missing Boy Found

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Body of missing boy found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The body of a missing boy was found from a place in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that six-year-old Muhammad Ahmad of Chak No 511-GB got missing while playing in the street couple of days ago.

Police after thorough investigation recovered the body from a Dera near a village.

According to initial reports, the boy was killed through electrocution after severe torture and then his body was set on fire after sprinkling oil.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem while further investigationfor the arrest of the culprits was underway, the spokesman added.

