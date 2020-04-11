UrduPoint.com
Body Of Missing Boy Found In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Body of missing boy found in Faisalabad

Body of a missing boy was found from deserted place in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : Body of a missing boy was found from deserted place in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 7-year-old Faizan s/o Majid was playing in the street outside his house in chak 261-Rb from where he got missing.

His parents searched him for a lot but in vain and they reported the incident to area police.

However, his body was found lying at a deserted place near wheat crops in the fields outside the locality. Some passersby witnessed the corpse at night and informed the police who took body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway, spokesman added.

