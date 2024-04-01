Body Of Missing Boy Found In Fields In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The body of a 12-year-old boy, who had gone missing on Sunday night, was found in the fields in Zafarabad colony area here in the limits of Dera Town police station on Monday.
According to details, Muhammad Husnain son of Shah Nawaz had gone missing when he went out for offering Taraweeh prayers here in Zafarabad Colony area last night. On Monday morning, the body of missing boy was spotted in the fields of wheat crop by the local farmers.
Later, Shah Nawaz son of Rabnawaz Sial reported Dera Town police that his son Muhammad Husnain had gone missing since last night when he went to Ilyasiya Masjid for Taraweeh prayer.
After the Taraweeh prayers, he started search for the boy and inquired from the neighbors but could not find him over the night. In the morning, he informed Malik Mehboob Hisam, a land owner of the area about his missing son.
Later, Malik Mehboob Hisam telephonically informed the father that the body of missing boy was spotted in the wheat fields in the land of his brother Malik Farooq Hisam.
The victim father informed the police that they do not have any enmity with anyone.
The medical team of Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the body to Mufti Mehmood Hospital.
The Dera Town police also reached the site and started investigation into the matter.
