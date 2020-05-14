UrduPoint.com
Body Of Missing Boy Found In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:13 PM

Body of missing boy found in Sargodha

A 13-year-old boy's body found in Sahiwal police limits here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A 13-year-old boy's body found in Sahiwal police limits here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman that Samar Abbas, son of Ghulam Abbas, a resident of Chakbandi area of Sahiwal Tehsil near Godhaki, who had been missing for 15 days, was informed yesterday that his son's body had been found hanging from a tree in a garden near Chakbandi.

Upon receiving the information, Sahiwal police station reached the spot and took the body into custody and shifted it to THQ hospital Sahiwal for postmortem.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused.

