Body of missing boy found, suspect arrested

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :A seven-year-old boy was found dead in Fateh-Morr area in the limits of University Police Station five days after he went missing from his home. The body of the child was found in fields of sugarcane in the same area.

The boy named Hasan son of Mir Khumad Mehsud, a resident of Usman Ghani Town of Fateh-Morr area in Tehsil Paroa, had gone missing from his home five days ago.

The family of the child kept searching for the missing boy and informed the University police after failing to trace him. The father of missing boy nominated his relative Kamil son of Marwat Khan, resident of same area in abduction of his son.

The University police registered a case of abduction and started efforts to trace the child. After five days of the incident, the police with the help of local people found the body of missing boy. The boy was killed by slaughtering him.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib took notice of the incident and formed team led by SDPO Paroa Circle Abid Iqbal for arresting the accused. The police team arrested the alleged killer Kamil within few hours.

The police started further investigations.