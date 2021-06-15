UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of Missing Boy Recovered From Sewer

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Body of missing boy recovered from sewer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :A boy who went missing earlier was found dead in a sewerage drain here in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said Tuesday that six-year-old Saleem, son of Sarwar, went missing from chak 70-GB last evening when he was sent out to buy milk.

The parents searched for him and later reported the incident to police. However, some passers-by spotted a body in a sewer and informed area police.

The police identified the deceased as missing Saleem, son of Sarwar. The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Buy Progress Jaranwala Saddar From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in consultative, extraordinary me ..

16 minutes ago

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two dacoi ..

17 minutes ago

Govt spends Rs3.3bn on seven agri projects worth R ..

17 minutes ago

PHF asks affiliated units to prepare umpires for F ..

17 minutes ago

Sindh govt to present budget for FY2021-22 today

29 minutes ago

UVAS holds webinar on World Environment day

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.