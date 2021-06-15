Body of missing boy recovered from sewer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :A boy who went missing earlier was found dead in a sewerage drain here in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said Tuesday that six-year-old Saleem, son of Sarwar, went missing from chak 70-GB last evening when he was sent out to buy milk.

The parents searched for him and later reported the incident to police. However, some passers-by spotted a body in a sewer and informed area police.

The police identified the deceased as missing Saleem, son of Sarwar. The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and further investigation was in progress.