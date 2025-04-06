Body of missing child beggar found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A body of a six-year-old child beggar, who went missing a day earlier, was recovered from a field in Jatoi, district Muzzafargarh.

According to police sources, the child, belonging to an impoverished family, had gone to a nearby shop a day before to buy some food items but did not return home.

A search operation was launched by the family and police, but the child remained untraceable and his body was found today in sunflower crops.

Initial investigations suggest the minor may have been abducted and subjected to sexual assault before being murdered. Police have registered a case and formed special teams to apprehend the culprits.

Police stated that the exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem report.